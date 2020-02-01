Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Holdings in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.22% of Sitime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $5,584,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

Sitime stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Sitime Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

