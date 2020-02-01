Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $45.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.04.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Endava stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

