Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,911. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

