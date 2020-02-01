Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,911. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit