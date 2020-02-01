Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Entergy has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.