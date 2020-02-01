Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.
Entergy has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
