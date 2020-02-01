Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

