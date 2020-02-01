EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 61.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 75.3% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 771,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

