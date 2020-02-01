EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, approximately 24,625 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market cap of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 million for the quarter.

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

