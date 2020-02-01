Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ ERIE traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.50. 125,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $144.98 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

