Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Erytech Pharma.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYP opened at $7.48 on Friday. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.84.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.