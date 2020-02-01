Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.74-$14.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.00. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.74-14.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.14.

NYSE ESS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.76. 1,736,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.38. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

