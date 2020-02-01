EtherGem Market Cap Hits $82,572.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $82,572.00 and $8,230.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

