EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00011944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EURBASE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00314286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.