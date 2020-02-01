Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Euronext has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.80 ($85.81).

Euronext stock opened at €78.35 ($91.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.81. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

