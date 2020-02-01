Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $446,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

