Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of Exelixis stock remained flat at $$17.20 on Wednesday. 2,326,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,714,604. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exelixis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Exelixis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

