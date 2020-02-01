Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 1,505 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

