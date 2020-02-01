Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $260.00 price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Facebook has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

