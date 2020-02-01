Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

