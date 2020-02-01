Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.00.

NYSE FICO traded down $7.51 on Friday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $216.98 and a twelve month high of $420.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

