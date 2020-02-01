Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.30-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Shares of FICO opened at $402.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.59. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $216.98 and a 1 year high of $420.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

