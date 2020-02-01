FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FARO. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.