Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,230

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,619.53 ($87.08).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 6,802 ($89.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,989.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,461.48. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a one year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

