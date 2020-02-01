Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

FITB stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 7,696,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

