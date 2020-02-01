First Financial Bankshares Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $33.52 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

