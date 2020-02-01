First Merchants Corp Acquires 5,909 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

