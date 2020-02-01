First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.