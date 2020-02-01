First Merchants Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

