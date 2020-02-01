First Merchants Corp Sells 590 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $159.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.