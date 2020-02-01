First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

