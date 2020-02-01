First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 1,505 Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

