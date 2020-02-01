First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.36

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.36 and traded as high as $54.38. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

