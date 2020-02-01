First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

