FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.32-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. FirstCash also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. 433,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. FirstCash has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.