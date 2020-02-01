FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the transport operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 100 ($1.32).

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 131.75 ($1.73).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.25.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 23,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $2,548,192 in the last quarter.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.