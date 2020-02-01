Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flex LNG stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.62% of Flex LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.