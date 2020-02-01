Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 343.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.52).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 329 ($4.33). 192,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $659.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

