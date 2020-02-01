Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. 3,051,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.