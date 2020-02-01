Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTSV. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ FTSV traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 512,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.53. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

