Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25.

