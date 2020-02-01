Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 14,991,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

