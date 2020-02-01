Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.
NYSE:BEN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 14,991,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.