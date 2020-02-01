Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 5.2%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.66, 224,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 166,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREQ. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.