Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €37.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Feb 1st, 2020

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.05 ($43.08).

FPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.94.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

