Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 83,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

