Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Galera Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $4,912,492.14. Also, insider Holdings A/S Novo purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $6,380,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 137,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,371. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($51.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($50.98). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

