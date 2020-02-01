Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of IT stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. 386,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner has a 52-week low of $124.77 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $317,540.00. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

