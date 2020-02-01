GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.76 ($31.12).

ETR:G1A opened at €27.09 ($31.50) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.17 and a 200 day moving average of €26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

