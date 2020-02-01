Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 171,500 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

