General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from to in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 77,924,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

