General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of GE opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,246,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit