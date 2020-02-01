General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of GE opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,246,000 after buying an additional 94,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

