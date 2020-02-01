Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $4.14. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 2,485 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

